Free diabetes screening camp reveals big burden

One in three people who attended the free diabetes awareness and screening clinic at AAR Hospital had health conditions, including diabetes, that required further medical attention, raising concerns about the prevalence of the disease in the country.

The screening conducted last month revealed that out of 122 people 33 were diagnosed as pre-diabetic or diabetic, highlighting the burden of the non-communicable disease that affects more than two million Kenyans.

Diabetes mellitus is a metabolic disorder characterised by elevated blood glucose levels due to pancreatic dysfunction that impairs insulin secretion. Symptoms include frequent urination, unusual thirst, extreme fatigue, rapid weight loss, blurred vision, and changes in appetite.

Risk factors such as obesity, an unhealthy diet, and a sedentary lifestyle contribute significantly to the high incidence of diabetes.

"The rising incidence of diabetes could be reduced by lifestyle changes, especially in urban areas. The screening included free consultations with diabetologists, blood pressure checks, blood glucose tests, foot examinations, and hearing tests.

We provided nutritional advice and diabetes health education to help them manage their condition," said Cynthia Omina, head of clinical services at AAR Hospital.

Despite high prevalence of diabetes, the Health Ministry report said over 87 percent of Kenyans were unaware of their blood glucose status as of November 2023.

"The prevalence of undiagnosed diabetes among participants mirrors a recent study published in PubMed Central, which found that 52 percent of patients in primary health care facilities in Nairobi had undiagnosed diabetes," AAR said.

The higher number of untreated patients is attributed to the high cost of treatment and low awareness of screening, which contributes to the late diagnosis of diabetes.

A cost of illness study conducted in 2022 estimated that the total annual cost of diabetes in Kenya was Sh24.6 billion. Direct medical costs accounted for 60 percent of the total, while indirect costs accounted for 40 percent.

It is estimated that three out of every 100 Kenyans currently have diabetes, with the prevalence expected to rise to 4.4 percent by 2035.