How generics are bridging healthcare gap in Kenya

In Kenya, just as in many other developing nations, the number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer and cardiovascular diseases is ever increasing.

This has led to a rise in demand for medicines to manage these cases. As a result, the pharmaceutical market is growing, especially in urban areas where access to healthcare is better.

Availability of generic versions of antihypertensive drugs, insulin and chemotherapy has helped cut the high costs associated with brand-name drugs, making these treatments more accessible to more people.

Generic drugs are pharmaceutical alternatives that have the same medical efficacy as their brand-name counterparts. They are produced after the patent for the original drug has expired and are chemically identical to the brand-name drug.

They also meet the same standards set by regulatory authorities, including parameters such as dosage form, safety, strength, route of administration, quality and performance characteristics.

Joseph Okidi, a pharmacist in Nairobi, says generics are a cost-effective solution for managing chronic diseases. Many patients require lifelong medication, and generics can be taken as an equal substitute for their branded counterparts.

"While generics offer similar therapeutic benefits at a significantly lower price, they have increased the availability of essential medicines at a lower cost, allowing more people, especially those in low-income countries, to access treatment," said Dr Okidi.

Musembi Muthusi, a clinical nutritionist at Health Cart, says generics haven't gained the same popularity or recognition as branded products.

"There are many generic drugs available in Kenya. For example, a product called Obau includes a serum, a face wash, a moisturiser and a night cream. Unlike the internationally recognised Dr Organic brand, O'bao is less well known, making it a generic. This lack of recognition doesn't mean it's inferior, just that it hasn't achieved the same level of visibility," said Mr Musembi.

However, he points out that it doesn't mean they are of lower quality. "Generic drugs usually use the same ingredients as the well-known brands and work just as effectively," he said.

The cost of brand-name drugs is largely determined by the number of years an innovator spend on extensive research and development, and are protected by trademark. The development of a generic drug requires less time and money.

When a branded drug goes off-patent, competition from several generic companies usually results in lower prices. In addition to making treatment more affordable, generics are helping to drive the pharmaceutical market in Kenya by expanding local manufacturing capacity through local firms.

These companies produce a significant proportion of the generic medicines available in the country, leading to expansion of regional manufacturing capacity and reducing dependence on imported medicines.

"Companies such as Universal Corporation Ltd (UCL), Dawa Limited, and Laboratory & Allied Ltd are key players in generic drug manufacturing in Kenya. Their expansion has created employment opportunities and contributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical sector as a whole," said Dr Okidi.

Despite growing demand, Kenya faces supply chain challenges in ensuring consistent availability of medicines for chronic diseases. Rural areas in particular often suffer from drug shortages, delayed deliveries and a lack of reliable health facilities.

In response to the growing demand for chronic disease management, the use of digital health solutions has increased in Kenya.

Telemedicine platforms, mobile apps and e-pharmacy services are proliferating to help patients manage their conditions, order medicines online and access remote consultations. Pharmaceutical companies are partnering with technology companies to integrate these digital solutions into chronic disease management to improve patient outcomes and adherence.

"Digital health platforms and e-pharmacy services are also emerging, allowing patients to access generic medicines through online ordering, further increasing accessibility," said Dr Okidi.

In addition, international donor programmes such as the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the Global Fund and United Nations Children's Fund ("Unicef") have partnered with the Kenya to provide low-cost generic medicines, particularly for diseases such as HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria. This has expanded the reach of generic medicines, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

These partnerships have also helped build supply chains and improve the distribution of generic medicines, ensuring that they are available where they are most needed.

As Kenya moves towards universal health coverage (UHC), the use of generic medicines is becoming a key strategy to ensure affordable healthcare. By integrating generics into public health programmes and health insurance schemes, the government is making essential medicines more accessible to a larger proportion of the population.

This emphasis on generics in UHC has increased demand for in both public and private facilities, further driving market growth.

Kenya's regulatory and market profile shows that the generics market was valued at $610 million in 2017, accounting for nearly 64 per cent of the total market. It is expected to grow by 10 percent.

According to the State of Kenya's Health Market, 2024 report, Kenya's pharmaceutical market was worth $1 billion in 2017, accounting for 50 per cent of the pharmaceutical market in East Africa, which was worth $2.1 billion, and 8 per cent of the total pharmaceutical market in Africa.

This market is growing at a compound annual growth rate of nine to 10 percent, making Kenya an important pharmaceutical market.

However, the local manufacturers supply only about 30 percent of the country's needs, while international manufacturers meet the remaining 70 percent of demand either directly through their locally registered import agencies or through local independent importers.

The public, private, and faith-based sectors are almost equally responsible for between 30 and 40 percent of all medicines.