Columnists How rise of traditional medicine is shaping the way we treat diseases

Herbalists at work. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By HARRIET NG'OK

More by this Author

The debate between natural versus synthetic medicine has been raging for centuries. The use of natural remedies dates back to ancient times, while synthetic medicine emerged during the 19th century.

However, the rise of traditional medicine in recent years has highlighted the importance of natural remedies in treating a range of ailments. This has raised questions about the role of synthetic medicine in modern healthcare.

Advocates of traditional medicine argue that natural remedies are safer and gentler on the body compared to synthetic drugs.

They believe that the body is a self-healing organism and that natural remedies work by stimulating the body's natural healing mechanisms.

Moreover, traditional medicine is often less expensive than modern medical treatments, making it more accessible to a wider range of people.

Traditional medicine is shaping the way we treat our bodies in several ways.

First, traditional medicine has helped to popularise the idea of a holistic approach to health, which recognises the interconnectedness of the body, mind, and spirit.

This has led to an increased interest in natural remedies, such as herbal medicines, acupuncture, and meditation, which promote overall well-being and stress reduction.

Second, traditional medicine has also influenced modern medicine in the development of new treatments and therapies.

For example, many modern drugs have been derived from natural sources such as plants and fungi.

Additionally, alternative therapies such as chiropractic and osteopathic medicine have gained more acceptance within the medical community and are now recognised as valid treatment options for certain health conditions.

Third, traditional medicine has helped to promote the idea of personalised medicine, which takes into account an individual's unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental factors when developing a treatment plan.

This approach recognises that no two people are alike and that treatments should be tailored to the individual's specific needs.

Finally, traditional medicine has helped to raise awareness about the importance of preventive health measures such as exercise, healthy eating, and stress reduction.

This has led to a greater emphasis on lifestyle changes as a way to prevent and manage chronic diseases.