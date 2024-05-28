Jubilee Health launches virtual medical services in digital drive

Jubilee Health Insurance has unveiled a programme to deliver personalised healthcare to customers who are unable to visit hospitals. Dubbed ‘Always With You’, the programme uses technology to improve the overall customer experience and reduce hospital waiting times, making healthcare more accessible and convenient.

The initiative includes virtual doctor consultations, pharmacy-based doctor consultations, teleconsultations, medicine delivery, ambulance services and customer evacuation services.

“There are many touchpoints when it comes to accessing healthcare, from consulting a doctor to managing aftercare services. This process can be daunting for many people.

That is why Jubilee Health Insurance continues to innovate in the way we help our customers access care. The ‘Always With You’ programme is designed to bring healthcare services closer to people, ensuring that they never face a health challenge alone,” said Njeri Jomo, CEO of Jubilee Health Insurance.

The programme will also link individuals to family physicians for direct medical assistance and provide home-based care co-ordination for families requiring ongoing care.

In addition, it offers scheduling services, including lab test appointments, medication delivery and expedited access to ambulance and evacuation services.This initiative follows the recent launch of ‘Care and Health’ targeting professionals and high-net-worth individuals who frequently travel abroad. This cover provides cover for medical expenses of up to $4.5 million.