Kemri raises DNA test services by 35pc on rising operational costs

The State-owned Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) has raised the charges for DNA testing by 35 percent, dealing a blow to customers who had been using the relatively cheaper services of the firm.

Kemri announced on Wednesday that the cost of DNA testing would rise from Sh20,000 to Sh27,000 from January 2025, citing an increase in operational costs and potential advances in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing technology.

It said that the cost of essential reagents used in DNA testing, including enzymes, primers, nucleotides and buffers, had increased as well as the prices of DNA extraction kits.

Many of these reagents are sourced from international suppliers, including countries such as the United States, Germany and Japan.

“We wish to inform our valued customers of a marginal price adjustment for the DNA testing service from Sh20,000 to Sh27,000 starting this January 2025,” the statement read. “The price increase is not malicious; it is necessary to help us cover costs,” Kemri spokesman Davis Mkoji said.

Kemri has been a preferred DNA testing option for many poor households given its relatively cheaper services.

Some private hospitals charge up to Sh100,000 for DNA test services. At top national referral Kenyatta National Hospital, DNA test services cost between Sh20,000 and Sh30,000.

The increase in the cost of DNA test services at Kemri may place a financial burden on families, particularly low-income households, potentially limiting access to essential DNA testing services. This could lead to unresolved family disputes and related social challenges.

In addition to paternity testing, DNA tests are often requested in sensitive cases such as custody disputes and inheritance claims, where affordability is crucial. The increase in costs may deter many from accessing these essential services, potentially leaving important family and legal issues unresolved.

For those seeking justice, the higher fees could limit access to essential DNA testing, disproportionately affecting vulnerable groups. Many may have to choose between foregoing testing altogether or stretching their already limited resources to meet the new costs. This situation could lead to protracted disputes, emotional distress, and social injustice.