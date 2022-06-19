Health Moi family varsity seeks nod for Sh35bn private hospital

Kabarak University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author

The Moi family-linked Kabarak University is seeking regulatory approval for its proposed Sh35 billion hospital in Nakuru County.

According to regulatory filings received by the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), the mega-hospital will offer premium services and also host a top cancer treatment centre besides acting as a research and training centre for health professionals in the East Africa region.

It will have 500 beds and will be built on a 100-acre piece of land in Kabarak.

The Kabarak hospital is expected to be completed in under three years according to filings from the date approvals are given.

"The proposed development will be located on LR. no block 10/1920 opposite Kabarak University gate 20km from Nakuru town," said the varsity in the filings.

ALSO READ: Bid to halt sharing of Moi’s wealth flops

"The estimated project cost is Sh35,049,177,543.95. The development is along Nakuru Ravine road. The land is privately owned by Kabarak University Trust. The development is to be built on a 100-acre land," said the varsity.

The plans by Kabarak varsity to build the hospital had been in the pipeline for a decade now.

Canadian firm Minaean SP Construction Corp revealed details of the planned hospital in regulatory filings last year as it announced its expression of interest for the construction of the project had been accepted alongside other bidders.

"Kabarak University Teaching, Research and Referral Mission Hospital (KUTRRMH) will be a 500-bed teaching speciality hospital which consists of a main hospital equipped with Cancer and Research centres, with its medical campus adjacent to the thriving Kabarak University campus in Nakuru County," said Minaean SP Construction Corp last year.

"The value of the EPC contract is estimated to be approximately $257 million (Sh28.1 billion). A Strategic Partnership Agreement is anticipated to be negotiated and signed between the two organizations for in-depth involvement in the full execution of the project with other contracts to follow."

Because of its location in the Rift Valley, the new Kabarak hospital is targeted to ease pressure on the few public hospitals that offer cancer treatment, including Nairobi’s Kenyatta National Hospital where machines have in the past broken down, hurting patients.

The new hospital will add to the growing list of private hospitals being put up targeting to offer specialist health care.

The Moi family controls a vast business empire whose business interests range from media, education, transport and logistics to hospitality.

Kabarak University was founded in October 2002 by late President Moi to meet the demand for higher education in Kenya and offer quality education.

ALSO READ: Moi allies due to get Sh390m more for Transnational

Moi was Chancellor of Kabarak until his death. The varsity, which occupies 600 acres, offers various courses in Business, Theology, Science, Engineering, Technology and Education.

Top private hospitals in Kenya include the Aga Khan University Hospital, (254 plus beds) Nairobi Hospital, (355 plus beds) Karen Hospital (102 plus beds), M. P. Shah Hospital (210 plus beds), and Avenue Hospital (140 plus beds) among others.

In 2019, Kenya’s largest referral hospital announced plans to put up a Sh15 billion seven-storey private hospital to fund public services in the parent institution.

The Kenyatta National Hospital said then the planned 300-bed facility that would stand on 3.6 hectares would be developed under a design, construct, equip, finance, operate and maintain model within the next five years. Currently, KNH has 2,000 beds.

KNH has a private wing where doctors run their clinics but have to go to private hospitals to attend to other patients.

[email protected]