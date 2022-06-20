Health Regulator allays fears over Indian blood pressure drug

By BRIAN NGUGI

Kenyan officials have allayed fears over the existence of an Indian blood pressure drug in the country that was recalled over safety concerns.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), said on Monday the banned batches of the drug are not present in Kenya.

"The specific batch of the blood pressure drug by the company is not in Kenya so there is no course for alarm," said PPB chief executive Dr Fred Siyoi in response to the Business Daily queries.

Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Inc said it is recalling over six million bottles of blood pressure-lowering drug Losartan Potassium tablets in the US market in multiple strengths due to "deviation from standard manufacturing norms."

The US recall had raised concerns over the continued use among local patients where blood pressure drugs are widely used.

Reports linking the recall to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), said the company, which is a unit of Bengaluru-headquartered Strides Pharma Science, is recalling the affected lot of tablets, in strengths of 25 mg, 50mg and 100 mg.

