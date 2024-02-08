Health US drugs maker to set up Sh1.6bn plant in Kisumu

By ELIZABETH OJINA

Med Aditus Pharmaceuticals, an American-based drugs manufacturer, is set to construct a Sh1.6 billion plant at the Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) in Kibos.

In a concession agreement signed by Kisumu County, GLUK and Med Aditus, the US firm undertook to produce high-quality subsidised drugs.

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o, who signed the deal on behalf of the county government, said the project would create employment opportunities and boost medical supplies in the region and countrywide.

“The investment will be producing two billion tablets per year at a highly subsidised cost,” said Governor Nyong'o.

“By producing medicines locally, Med Aditus will reduce our dependence on imports, improve our supply chain security, and increase our resilience to shocks and disruptions, especially in the face of emerging and re-emerging diseases,” he added.

Med Aditus Pharmaceutical President and CEO, Dr Dhiren R Thakker, said they would deploy new technologies such as continuous modular manufacturing, block chain data architecture, and prefabricated pods to meet the patient and market needs.

“The modular continuous manufacturing technology we are bringing to Kisumu is going to be the first one of its kind in Africa. Africa is going to be a leader in this technology and ensure that people have access to affordable medicine which they can trust,” he said.

He said the firm would tap other academic institutions in the region – Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Maseno and Uzima universities – to develop a workforce and educational training programme to create a pharmaceutical workforce in the region, which will contribute to both the healthcare industry and the economy.

The event was witnessed by Members of the County Assembly, the County Executive Committee members, the GLUK University Council, the County Health Management Team, representatives of the Lake Region Economic Bloc and members of the public.

The deal follows a memorandum of understanding signed three years ago at the Kisumu International Conference.

