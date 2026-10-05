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Why Kenyan men also need to worry about HPV risks

Why Kenyan men also need to worry about HPV risks.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Linet Owoko

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is best known for its link to cervical cancer in women. However, the virus can also cause cancer in men, particularly in the middle part of the throat behind the mouth.

This type of cancer, known as oropharyngeal cancer (head and neck), affects areas including the tonsils, the base of the tongue, and the soft palate.

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