FKE urges employers to train more women for leadership roles

Kenya Employers CEO Ms Jacqueline Mugo (left) together with FKE Board member, Dr Anne Owuor (right) give a certificate to Joyce Rugaita, a graduate of the 2022 Female Future Leadership programme. PHOTO | POOL

By LYNET IGADWAH

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has asked employers to equip women with leadership skills for greater economic growth.

The FKE said having a sizable number of women at the top echelon of the private and public sectors improves risk management.

Speaking at the commissioning of 46 women participants in the Female Future Leadership Programme (FFLP) FKF chief executive Jacqueline Mugo said the inclusion of women in the economy empowers others.

“I urge employers and key labour sector stakeholders to prioritize gender diversity and inclusion through building capacity of their staff through training and mentorship programmes such as FFLP,” she said.

The 46 women comprise cohorts 14 and 15 of the FFLP, bringing the total graduates to 330 since its inception in 2013.

The programme seeks to strengthen gender equality in the workplace, and improve women’s representation in management and control, in a bid to ensure sufficient qualified women in organisations and hold leadership positions.

During the 9-month programme, participants are prepared on organisation management including the development and implementation of growth strategies.

FFLP targets growth-oriented career women in mid-to-top level management positions in the private sector, public sector, and civil society aspiring to be at the apex of both political and corporate leadership.

The next cohort of the programme kicks off in January 2023.

