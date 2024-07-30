Kenya-Uganda revive plans to extend oil pipeline to Kampala

Kenya and Uganda have started talks over extension of petroleum products pipeline from Eldoret to Kampala in what could finally deliver a project that was mooted 29 years ago.

Ruth Nankabirwa, Uganda’s minister of Energy and Mineral Development, last week held talks with Kenyan energy officials led by Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohammed Liban and Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

The preliminary talks look set to deliver a project whose construction was first discussed in 1995 and the initial attempt to launch was made in 2006 when the contract was awarded to a Libyan contractor, Tamoil East Africa.

Extension of the pipeline from Eldoret is key to offering Uganda a safer means of getting fuel to Kampala by dropping use of trucks from Kenya, besides helping cut transport costs that are key to determining prices of fuel in the neighbouring country.

“KPC is open and willing to collaborate with the Ugandan government to lay the Eldoret – Malaba pipeline,” said KPC Managing Director Joe Sang.

“Extension of the pipeline to Uganda is a strategic move for Kenya as the country seeks to regain its competitive advantage in the petroleum export market, particularly in light of Uganda's new importation strategy.”

The project will entail construction of a multi-product oil pipeline from Eldoret to Malaba (Kenya-Uganda border) on Kenya’s part.

However, Uganda will be responsible for building a connecting line to Kampala. An extension of the pipeline to Kigali, the capital of Rwanda is also in the offing.

Mrs Nankabirwa said her visit included planning and preparation for the start of the project whose financing details remain undisclosed.

Plans for extension of the pipeline were revived in May when President William Ruto hosted his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni.

The two governments agreed to form a joint committee to oversee quality control and mobilise resources, with progress reports expected by the end of this year.