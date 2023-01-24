Manufacturing BasiGo partners with AVA to assemble 1,000 electric buses

Kenyan electric mobility startup BasiGo has partnered with the Associated Vehicle Assemblers Ltd (AVA) to assemble its buses in Mombasa as demand for electric vehicles is forecasted to rise in the coming years.

The companies project to make over 1,000 electric buses in the next three years, creating over 300 jobs in manufacturing, charging, maintenance, and financing.

Under the deal, AVA will assemble 33-seater buses as the company seeks to phase out 25-seater buses used in its pilot project.

“BasiGo is committed to delivering electric buses that are 100 percent assembled in Kenya. We are elated to be partnering with AVA...which has had the expertise for many years in the assembly in the country,” said the CEO, Jit Bhattachary.

BasiGo shipped 15 partially assembled 25-seater electric buses last year, which AVA completed building this month.

The buses are “set to start operations with Nairobi matatu operators in the coming months,” BasiGo said.

The firm has been piloting two buses since March 2022 with Citi Hoppa and East Shuttle, plying the North Airport Road to Allsops, Thika Road and the Dandora–City Stadium routes.

The company said the buses have covered 120,000 kilometres in the pilot period and ferried over 150,000 passengers.

BasiGo plans to grow its revenue by installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the next two years.