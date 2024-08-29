Higher sales lift Crown Paints half-year profit to Sh75m

Crown Paints Kenya’s half-year net profit more than doubled to Sh75 million from Sh37 million previously on increased sales.

The company’s revenues through the six months to June were up 10.7 percent to Sh6.2 billion from Sh5.6 billion to anchor the growth in profitability.

Crown Paints has attributed the growth in revenues to a favourable exchange rate, which stabilised the firm’s input costs, resulting in stable and predictable prices.

“The overall profitability was also boosted by the strengthening of the Kenyan shilling against major world currencies during the period ended 30 June 2024. The favourable exchange rates ensured stability in the prices of imported raw material,” Crown Paints said in a trading statement.

The higher sales in the first six months set it up for a potential return to profitability at the full-year stage with Crown Paints having slumped to a loss of Sh29 million at the end of 2023 from a profit of Sh824 million in 2022.

The loss was blamed on a high cost of production arising from inflation and exchange rate pressures. The runaway costs affect demand in Crown Paints product categories resulting in a shift in household spending.

Crown Paints subsequently pulled dividends for shareholders after paying out a dividend of Sh4 per share from its 2022 profits.

A low inflation rate and stable exchange rate environment for the remainder of the year could see the manufacturer profit from a potential reversal of consumer demand while its cost base stays flat.

Crown Paints' Board of Directors has not recommended paying an interim dividend for the period.

The manufacturer has nevertheless marked an exchange rate loss of Sh46 million from its foreign operations reflecting on the varying movements in regional currencies.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm has regional operations in Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.





Founded in 1958, the paints manufacturer has an annual turnover of over Sh12 billion as per its most recent disclosures and produces an average of three million liters of paint per month.