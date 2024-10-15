New Sh125m electronics plant coming up in Kenya

Home appliance and consumer electronics manufacturer VisionPlus Kenya is setting up the first-ever local plant for smart televisions and audio entertainment systems.

Managing Director Umesh Bhojwani said the firm’s first Sh125 million investment would establish two initial product lines as part of a strategy to shift from imports to building locally designed appliances that include smart televisions, refrigerators, audio systems, wearables, and accessories targeting underserved and emerging populations.

“We want to serve the needs of the Sh300 billion market consisting largely of young professionals and families who value quality, style, and convenience in their homes. Our analysts project demand for home appliances will grow at about four percent annually, with the total volume of products sold in Kenya alone expected to rise to 23 million units by 2029,” the official said.

“This exponential growth will be driven mainly by population growth, rapid urbanisation, an expanding middle class, and changing lifestyles of the rural and urban dwellers,” Mr Bhojwani added.

Trade and Industry Principal Secretary Alfred K’Ombudo said the local home appliance and consumer electronics manufacturing industry stood to benefit immensely from the recently negotiated trade agreement with the European Union and one with the United Arab Emirates that is awaiting Parliamentary approval for ratification.

“These opportunities will offer Kenyan manufacturers a platform for economic diversification and industrial development, through backward integration and a keen drive to innovate for the local and international markets,” said K’Ombudo.

“By building our local home appliance and consumer electronics value chains will create more job opportunities through new skills and technology transfer,” he explained.

The PS said that the evolving digital landscape, with increasing internet penetration and mobile phone usage, is creating e-commerce opportunities, by gradually changing how consumers research and purchase appliances, offering a new avenue for engagement and last-mile delivery businesses in the value chain.