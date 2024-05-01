Watu Africa, US firm Nodle in security deal for boda boda owners

Watu Africa, an asset finance company that empowers entrepreneurs in Africa, has partnered with Nodle, a global force in blockchain innovation, to develop innovative Internet of Things (IoT) safety-tracking services for boda bodas.

As part of a new partnership, Watu will benefit from Nodle’s expertise in cryptography, mobility, device authentication, and blockchain, while Nodle will be able to leverage Watu’s knowledge to deliver services on a large scale throughout Africa and other emerging markets.

The partnership will involve the use of Watu’s DePIN technology, which involves hundreds of thousands of smartphones to enhance the asset location of Watu’s boda bodas, providing added protection to their owners in the event of theft.

“This collaboration is about leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure the security of our clients’ assets. We see tremendous potential in this partnership to bring real-world benefits to their operations,” said Andrii Volokha, general manager for East Africa at Watu.

“Nodle is the world’s first DePIN designed to create a digital trust network for social good. We are pleased to help Watu on its mission of empowering entrepreneurs to improve their lives through asset financing.