Industry Safaricom, Airtel, Equity among top brands loved by Kenyan women

A man makes a phone call next to a Safaricom logo. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NMG

By Edna Mwenda

Telecommunication firms Safaricom #ticker:SCOM and Airtel are among the most loved brands by women in Kenya, a new survey shows.

The survey by IPSOS, which interviewed 13 million women from across the country, places Safaricom’s M-Pesa at number two indicating how the money transfer platform has become entrenched in the country.

The study placed Equity Bank #ticker:EQTY, which is the largest lender in the country in terms of customers and assets, at position four.

Arimis, a milking jelly mananufactured by Tri-Clover Industries (Kenya) Ltd ranked fifth among brands frequently consumed by women.

Other popular goods and services among female customers include Always, Coca-Cola, Naivas, Gotv and KCB #ticker:KCB which ranked sixth to tenth in preference.

“The demographic and value of women consumers in Kenya has often remained understated, misunderstood, and ignored. In the past it has been difficult to attach a number to the holistic value of a brand and worse to communicate that number in a way that can guide to decision making,” IPSOS chief executive Chris Githaiga said.

The study also shows that majority of households are headed by women which makes them a key market for companies. Further, the survey reveals that women are increasingly taking up banking services and insurance.

“Integrating women and empowering them through financial, social and economic inclusion is key to improving competitiveness and growth,” chief executive and founder of BSD Group Eva Muraya said during the launch of the survey.

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) chief executive Geoffrey Odundo said while women are good finance managers, men are more risk-takers. This has seen women shy from the formalisation of their groups and businesses into corporate entities.