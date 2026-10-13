Ex-banker turns immigrant woes into thriving UK career

When Linet Ambani moved from Kenya to the UK in 2022, she expected to pursue a Master’s degree. Instead, her early experiences as a newcomer exposed her to a problem that would eventually shape her career: the difficulty immigrants face navigating an unfamiliar financial system.

Finding a house to rent was one of her first lessons. Unlike in Kenya, where a prospective tenant focus mainly on finding a suitable property and raising the deposit and rent, the process in the UK she says involves proving income, passing credit checks and establishing the legal right to rent.

“Compared to Kenya, where you can just rent a property, they (landlords) don’t look at how much income you have. Here, they have to do that,” she says.

Landlords and letting agents, she explains, may ask for payslips, examine an applicant’s credit history and check immigration status through the government’s right-to-rent system. For a recent arrival with no UK credit history, even finding a place to live can become a challenge.

Linet saw immigrants grappling with these requirements, often while adjusting to a new country and managing the cost of living. Some shared accommodation to keep expenses down, while others rented individual rooms rather than entire houses.

“I found that there was a very big knowledge gap when it comes to financial education with immigrants generally,” she says. “I wanted to help my community.”

That realisation gave her career a new direction. Having worked in banking and telecommunications sectors in Kenya, she began training to become a mortgage and protection adviser in 2025, helping clients understand their options when buying property.

Trust is central

As a mortgage and protection adviser, her work involves more than helping someone secure a home loan. She assesses clients’ circumstances, identifies suitable products, prepares applications and follows up with lenders.

Trust is central to the relationship, she says, because buying a house is one of the biggest financial commitments most people ever make.

Linet says an adviser can search across multiple lenders to find a suitable product, whereas a customer approaching a single bank directly is generally limited to that institution’s offerings.

Linet says mortgage advice in the UK is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, and advisers must meet the relevant qualification and authorisation requirements. Applications also require careful documentation and compliance checks, highlighting the significant responsibilities the profession carries.

A missing document or an error can delay a transaction, while failure to meet regulatory obligations can have serious consequences for the adviser, says Linet.

To qualify for her licence, she had to pass examinations after a course she sats takes three to nine months.

Sh12.9 million earning potential

For Kenyans considering a similar career in Britain, Linet says there are two main routes into mortgage advice: employment with a firm or self-employment.

An aspiring adviser can join a company as a trainee, with the employer potentially paying for training while providing a basic salary and practical experience.

Linet estimates that an employed adviser can earn between Sh4.2 million and Sh5.4 million annually, although actual pay depends on the employer, experience and remuneration structure.

The alternative, she says, is to work independently, usually through an authorised network that provides regulatory oversight and checks compliance.

Self-employed advisers can earn income from client fees and commissions paid by lenders. Earnings depend on the number of clients served, the business generated and the terms of the arrangement.

Linet estimates that an adviser could earn between Sh5.1 million and Sh7.7 million in the first year, with potential earnings rising to Sh9 million or Sh12.9 million as the business grows. She is however quick to point out that setting up independently brings additional compliance responsibilities that can eat into earnings.

Helping clients build wealth

Beyond securing a mortgage, Linet wants clients to understand how property can fit into their longer-term financial plans.

For first-time buyers, the deposit is an important starting point. She gives the example of a house costing Sh34.2 million, where a five per cent deposit would be Sh1.71 million, while a 10 per cent deposit would be Sh3.42 million.

A larger deposit can widen the range of lenders and products available, although eligibility depends on the borrower’s income, credit profile and the lender’s criteria.

Homeowners may also be able to remortgage as their circumstances change or as they build equity. This, she explains, is where the property’s current value, less the outstanding mortgage, becomes important.

For instance, a property bought for Sh85.8 million that later rises in value to Sh103 million may have gained substantial equity. The amount available to the owner would still depend on the remaining mortgage balance, fees, the new lender’s valuation and affordability checks.

Where a lender approves additional borrowing, a homeowner may be able to release some of that equity to fund another investment, including property in Kenya. But rising house prices do not guarantee that an owner will be able to borrow more, and releasing equity increases debt rather than providing free cash.

Linet says this possibility appeals to Kenyans who want to invest in property back home or prepare for retirement. Her message is to start planning early and understand the long-term implications of borrowing.

Interest rates and economic conditions can affect both borrowers and advisers. Higher rates may make mortgages less affordable, while changes in lending criteria can limit the products available to clients.

Broadening expertise

That is why Linet is expanding her own expertise. She is training to become a financial planner, a role that would allow her to advise clients across a wider range of areas, including investments, pensions, insurance and wills.

“I’m on the journey to qualify as a financial planner,” she says.

The move represents a continuation of the motivation that first drew her toward mortgage advice: helping people make informed decisions about their financial futures.

For Kenyans planning to move to the UK, she advises researching housing requirements before arrival, preparing the necessary documents and budgeting carefully for rent and other living expenses. Understanding the local system can make the transition less daunting and help newcomers prepare for home ownership.