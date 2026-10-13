Ex-banker turns immigrant woes into thriving UK career

When Linet Ambani moved from Kenya to the UK in 2022, she expected to pursue a Master’s degree. Instead, her early experiences as a newcomer exposed her to a problem that would eventually shape her career: the difficulty immigrants face navigating an unfamiliar financial system.
Finding a house to rent was one of her first lessons. Unlike in Kenya, where a prospective tenant focus mainly on finding a suitable property and raising the deposit and rent, the process in the UK she says involves proving income, passing credit checks and establishing the legal right to rent.