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Ex-banker turns immigrant woes into thriving UK career

Linet Ambani in her 30s, is a Kenyan mortgage and protection advisor based in London, she has lived and worked in the UK for four years.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Michael Ochieng'

Contributor

Nation Media Group

When Linet Ambani moved from Kenya to the UK in 2022, she expected to pursue a Master’s degree. Instead, her early experiences as a newcomer exposed her to a problem that would eventually shape her career: the difficulty immigrants face navigating an unfamiliar financial system.

Finding a house to rent was one of her first lessons. Unlike in Kenya, where a prospective tenant focus mainly on finding a suitable property and raising the deposit and rent, the process in the UK she says involves proving income, passing credit checks and establishing the legal right to rent.

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