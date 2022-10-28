MarketPlace iPhone 14 lineup now available in Kenyan stores

(L-R) Salute Holdings Group General Manager Michelle Abuya, Influencer Brand The Roaming Chef and a Guest Holding an iPhone 14 at the official launch of iPhone14 brands at Yaya Centre in Nairobi. PHOTO | POOL

Authorised Apple reseller Salute iWorld has officially begun the sale of the much anticipated iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 PRO, and iPhone 14 PRO Max in the Kenyan market as demand for sophisticated gadgets skyrocket.

The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance with a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs, and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

Available in the popular 6.1-inch size and a stunning new 6.7-inch size,2 iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable and sleek aerospace-grade aluminum design in five beautiful finishes.

The larger display of the iPhone 14 Plus is great for streaming movies and playing games, and iPhone 14 Plus boasts the best battery life ever in an iPhone.3 Both models have an updated internal design for better thermal performance, gorgeous Super Retina XDR displays with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Vision.

The iPhone 14 comes in Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Red colours. It features a new camera system that delivers better low-light performance and a faster and brighter TrueDepth camera with autofocus. The improved camera system with a new rear-facing 12Mp camera with a larger sensor and larger 1.9-micron pixels that the company claims improves low-light performance by 49%.

The model includes the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which offers incredible performance and efficiency for demanding workloads; with amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features, and super-fast 5G, this iPhone lineup is more advanced than ever before.

“Our customers rely on their iPhone daily, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

On the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced Pro lineup ever, feature Dynamic Island — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — and the Always-On display.

Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four gorgeous new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black; features with the Ceramic Shield front cover — tougher than any smartphone glass — and are protected from common spills and accidents with water and dust resistance.

Speaking on Friday during the launch, Salute Holdings Group Managing Director Vivek Mehra says the demand for high-end gadgets continues to rise, driven by the increasing middle class and the demand for remote working as companies adapt to a hybrid work model.

Nairobi’s tech space is also growing exponentially as more tech-based companies set up shop in the city under the sun. “We embarked on an expansion strategy in a bid to cement our market share as the leading Apple reseller in the Kenyan market.

The firm has also heavily invested in world-class after-sales services, as products come with a two-year warranty as well as 90 days after sales support.

“We have an intensive training programme for our certified engineers, expect world-class customer experience from all our stores,” said Michelle Abuya, Salute Holdings Group General Manager.

The move comes as the company launched its e-commerce website, where customers can buy their Apple products from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Established in 2012, Salute iWorld is East Africa’s leading Apple reseller with 9 stores in Kenya at Westgate Mall, The Junction Mall, Yaya Centre, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Town Store IPS Building, Village Market, Galleria Shopping Mall, Garden City Mall, and at Capital Centre.

The firm has also partnered with financing service provider KCB Group and buy now pay later providers Aspira and LipaLater in a bid to increase the uptake of Apple devices in the Kenyan Market.

Kenya is leading the East African market in demand for high-end IT products, followed by Uganda and Tanzania, respectively. The demand is also attributed to the presence of expatriates, as the country is a hub for multiple international organisations.

Latest Data from the company indicate that the sale of high-end gadgets went up by 25 percent in 2021 in East Africa compared to the previous year, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic as people adapted to remote working.