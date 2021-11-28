MarketPlace Kenya banks on tech to provide jobs for youth

By Wangu Kanuri

More by this Author Summary During the launch of the Whitepaper on Information Communication Technology (ICT) Talent Cultivation for Kenya’s Digital Economy, stakeholders noted that the youths should be equipped with the relevant skills and training needed in the digital world.

Compared to other African countries, Kenya has been exceptional in tapping the benefits of digital technology, a move expected to boost its economic growth.

After the onset of Covid-19, businesses and organisations had to switch to the digital platform in a bid to stay afloat.

Youth have been called upon to take advantage of the digital transformation to reduce unemployment in Kenya.

During the launch of the Whitepaper on Information Communication Technology (ICT) Talent Cultivation for Kenya’s Digital Economy, stakeholders noted that the youths should be equipped with the relevant skills and training needed in the digital world.

The Whitepaper is aimed at identifying gaps in ICT knowledge and skills and those demanded by the industry.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru acknowledged the launch of the Whitepaper stating it would provide clear guidelines and recommendations needed to improve the existing programmes in the academia, industry and government sector.

“The Whitepaper will inform the decisions and policies that govern ICT talent cultivation in Kenya so as to provide opportunities for Kenya’s youth,” he said.

Compared to other African countries, Kenya has been exceptional in tapping the benefits of digital technology, a move expected to boost its economic growth.

However, deputy chief executive officer Huawei, Fiona Pan noted that there is a need for policymakers to review the Whitepaper in a bid to develop “a country-level strategy on talent cultivation for the digital economy,” Ms Pan said.

“We must be ready for this growth by creating the workforce necessary to meet future needs of the digital economy as well as the current needs.”

Speaking on behalf of Unesco regional director, Dr Samuel Partey noted that ICT formed the backbone of the digital revolution and it helps accelerate progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The UN 2030 Agenda recognizes the need to develop knowledge societies where everyone has opportunities to learn and engage with others, which starkly highlights the need for access to ICTs,” he added.

After the onset of Covid-19, business and organisations had to switch to the digital platform in a bid to stay afloat.