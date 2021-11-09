Shipping & Logistics Aviation sector at 90pc of pre-Covid levels, says PS

A Jambojet plane at the Kisumu International Airport. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

Kenya's aviation market has picked up to 90 percent of pre-Covid levels as the sector records steady growth in air travel following the disruptive effects of Covid-19.

Principal Secretary for Transport Joseph Njoroge said the sector is now recording an encouraging improvement in traffic.

“In Kenya our domestic market is vibrant and we are at 90 percent compared to the levels in 2019. International traffic has also picked up to 71 percent,” said Mr Njoroge.

The PS said the vaccination drive has enhanced the international traffic movements especially in Europe and Middle East

Mr Njoroge made the remarks on Friday at an event where Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) hosted a first ever Aviation Community Day Golf Tournament to highlight the recovery of the sector following a slump caused by Covid-19.

The tournament was aimed at spur ring growth in aviation sector by encouraging people to travel again.

The event, which was in partnership with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), attracted top corporate bodies including KCB and Equity Bank.

KAA managing director Alex Gitari said the Aviation Golf tournament was part of the authority’s effort to propel the sector’s recovery journey.

“Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the entire aviation sector including airlines, airports, regulatory and air navigation agencies, security agencies, commercial and retail operators and travelers,” said Mr Gitari.

“Having witnessed signs of steady recovery in the industry, this event presents us with a platform to mobilise stakeholders from across our airports to continue with the seemingly tireless efforts in fighting the pandemic as we chart our way forward as an industry.”

KCAA director-general Gilbert Kibe said the industry is showing good signs of recovery, giving hopes to the sector that was hard hit by Covid-19.

"The Kenyan aviation industry is slowly recovering, going back to the future where we can integrate fully with other global economies,” said Mr Kibe.

The one-day golf tournament, which was themed “It’s Time To Fly Again’, brought together more than 46 stakeholders in the aviation sector, to network and celebrate the industry’s “resilient efforts” in fighting the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament’s platinum sponsors were 748 Air Services and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) while Paul’s Café and Equity Group are the tournaments gold sponsors.