Shipping & Logistics Bandari Academy training facility set to improve maritime safety

Maritime Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author Summary The new facility will play a key role in the fight against maritime crimes as it will be used by different security agents in training to boost their skills on sea operations and how to deal with maritime criminals.

The simulator facility was launched last week when Kenya also announced a partnership with different agencies to reduce criminal activities in the Indian Ocean.

Maritime and Shipping principal secretary Nancy Karigithu said the facility is the first in the East Africa Region and will enhance the training in safety and security for the country and the region as a whole.

Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa is set to achieve a major milestone in training following the inception of a visit board search and rescue simulator (Ship in a Box) facility.

The new facility will play a key role in the fight against maritime crimes as it will be used by different security agents in training to boost their skills on sea operations and how to deal with maritime criminals.

The simulator facility was launched last week when Kenya also announced a partnership with different agencies to reduce criminal activities in the Indian Ocean.

The agencies are the Kenya Coast Guard Service, United States Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs as well as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The partners, under the Global Maritime Crime Programme, will work together to offer technical assistance on training, arresting and prosecuting drug traffickers, terrorism, illegal fishing and other vices.

Maritime and Shipping principal secretary Nancy Karigithu said the facility is the first in the East Africa Region and will enhance the training in safety and security for the country and the region as a whole.

“The only difference between security at land and security at sea is that the land is brown and the sea is blue, and therefore it is important for the young people to appreciate this equipment for their training and security,” the PS said.

“We are so grateful that this facility bolsters maritime law enforcement in the Indian Ocean region by enhancing the region’s capability to disrupt and respond effectively to maritime crime threats.”

East African UNODC deputy regional representative Sylvie Bertrand said maritime crime is still a challenge for many countries.

Kevan Higgins, of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the US Embassy in Nairobi, said the programme will use the Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) in Mombasa for the training.

Speaking at BMA during the official handing over and opening of the Visit, Board, Search & Seizure Simulator, commonly known as “ship in a box”, Mr Higgins said the facility will not only be used by Kenya but other EAC states to train personnel to combat maritime organised crime.

The head of Kenya’s Oceans and Blue Economy Office, Gen (Rtd.) Samson Mwathethe, said the simulator launched in Kenya is a crucial milestone not only for the academy but for Kenya and the region as it will provide enhanced training for personnel who will tackle maritime crimes.

“The failure to effectively search vessels for drugs and interdict crime in this sector has serious consequences on trade, security and social development in the country and the region. The “ship in a box” is, therefore, an important training facility for maritime police units and the Coast Guard Service,” Mr Mwathethe said.

He added: “It is expected that this facility will enhance the academy and other maritime education and training (MET) as the first entry point in a ship for the students and other maritime security teams.”

The simulator, made of standard shipping containers assembled to look like the bridge of a merchant vessel, will provide near real-life experience for the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies to train onboarding procedures while conducting inspections aboard merchant ships.

It is essentially designed to provide law enforcement agencies with a self-training capability to continue developing and rehearsing skills.

[email protected]