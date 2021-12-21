Shipping & Logistics Container with uranium nabbed at Mombasa port

Operations at the Mombasa Port Yard on 8th July 2021. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author Summary The vessel carrying the container destined to Zanzibar with radioactive substances which were detected on December 14 was ordered to return to port of loading in India with its contents.

KPA head of container operations Simon Wahome said the vessel arrived at the port on 13th December but after scanning, they identified the container destined to Zanzibar which had dangerous substance.

High operating standard at the Mombasa port has helped to detect a container with radioactive substances which was on transit to Tanzania as international organisations come in to end toxic waste dumping in East Africa.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) acting head of security, Tony Kibwana said high standard operating procedures and modern scanning equipment helped the country to detect uranium substances in the 20 feet-container before reaching the port of destiny.

Mr Kibwana said Mombasa port has been equipped to deal with illegal trade and other counterfeit products as it ensures port workers and crew are protected.

“The vessel MV Seago Piraeus passed different ports but we are happy we identified the container before it reached the receiving port. We shall remain vigilant to ensure importers comply with set maritime trade laws,” said Mr Kibwana.

The vessel carrying the container destined to Zanzibar with radioactive substances which were detected on December 14 was ordered to return to port of loading in India with its contents on Sunday morning after reading high levels of radiations in one of the containers.

According to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), MV Seago Piraeus voy which docked at the Mombasa Port from Salalah Port in Oman had 4,196 containers but after scanning, a 20 feet-container with identification number TCKU3337296 showed high levels of radiation forcing the port to isolate it.

KPA head of container operations Simon Wahome said the vessel arrived at the port on 13th December but after scanning, they identified the container destined to Zanzibar which had dangerous substance.

“The container was loaded in India by a trader under a company name Shipper Prama Exports Limited c/o B117 Avon Arcade based at Maharashtra State in

Dj Road Mumbai and it was declared as gas mantle, Sutli, Padlocks and assorted hardware goods,” said Mr Wahome.

He added, “After suspecting the container, it was discharged and isolated to protect the crew and after scanning it twice using Radiation Portal Monitor (RPM) model, it showed high levels of uranium against World Health Organisation.”

Mr Wahome said the cargo was to be received by Hafidh Ali Hamad in Zanzibar.

The container after it was isolated on 14th December, it was reloaded on 15th after scanning putting all measures to protect the crew.

Mr Wahome said the Port acted according to International Maritime Organisation laws which call for repatriating of the vessel and cargo to the loading port and the vessel was released to sail back to India after meeting all Ministry of Health conditions on Sunday at 4 am.

According to Maritime expert Andrew Mwangura, toxic dumping in the Western Indian Ocean region by developed countries has been a norm but recent campaigns by environmentalists have reduced such cases.

“Fishermen in Indian Ocean more so in Somali have for a very long time have been complaining to the international community about waste dumping and other ecological disasters but for the past five years, such cases have reduced,” said Mr Mwangura.

Exposure to very high levels of radiation, such as nuclear waste can cause acute health effects such as skin burns and acute radiation syndrome (radiation sickness). It can also result in long-term health effects such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

On Thursday last week, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe ordered the quarantining of a cargo ship in Mombasa that says is carrying radioactive substances.

Mr Kagwe said in a statement that the ship poses a “serious threat to the health and lives of Kenyans by the emission of radiation”.

The CAS also ordered the director-general for health and the port health officer in Mombasa to inspect any part and any load in the ship and medically examine all the people aboard the ship.

Kenya said it will compel all those on board to answer any question asked as per sections 60 and 62 of the Public Health Act.

