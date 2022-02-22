Shipping & Logistics Deal to boost aviation safety, efficiency in African skies

By ANTHONY KITIMO

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) have joined hands to boost aviation safety and efficiency on the continent.

The MoU, between the two entities was signed by AFRAA’s Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé, and AFCAC’s acting Secretary-General Angeline Simana.

It will ensure the two associations reinforce the collaboration by aligning their actions and working jointly on various areas including aviation safety, air transport liberalisation such as the adoption and implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), and improving efficiency of air navigation systems through adoption of latest technology.

Under the partnership, AFRAA and AFCAC will also work together on developing human capital, building infrastructure and regional integration, research, exchange of statistical data, information and best practices.

Henceforth, AFRAA and AFCAC annual activities will be guided by a joint action plan for the effective implementation of the MoU.

Mr Berthé said consultation and close cooperation between AFRAA and AFCAC will facilitate their effective participation and contribution to the overall sustainability of the air transport industry as well as the implementation of industry projects, initiatives and actions.

“AFRAA and AFCAC share the common objective of promoting the development of a safe, reliable, efficient and environmentally sustainable air transport system in Africa and thereby effectively contribute to the continent’s socio-economic development and integration,” said AFRAA’s secretary-general.

“The MoU with AFCAC will forge a stronger working relationship between our two organisations for the development of air transport in Africa.”

Ms Simana said their collaboration will capitalise on their respective strengths and areas of expertise to better meet the needs of all stakeholders, to create a conducive environment for the air transport industry in Africa.