Shipping & Logistics Guardian Bus Service raises fares on high fuel price

A Guardian Angel bus. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary The increase comes barely a week after Epra reviewed its pump prices that saw a litre of petrol jump to Sh144.62 while that of diesel increased to Sh125.50 in Nairobi.

The bus firm increased fares in nearly all its routes including Busia, Bungoma, Siaya, Kakamega, and Kisumu.

Although the price per litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene rose by Sh9.90 in the new price list, the situation would have been worse were it not for the state subsidy programme rolled out in April last year.

Guardian Bus Service has increased fares in nearly all its routes by up to Sh100 following the recent upward fuel price adjustment by the State.

The bus firm increased fares in nearly all its routes including Busia, Bungoma, Siaya, Kakamega, and Kisumu.

The increase comes barely a week after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) reviewed its pump prices that saw a litre of petrol jump to Sh144.62 while that of diesel increased to Sh125.50 in Nairobi.

A litre of kerosene on other hand is now retailing at Sh113.44 up from Sh103.54 until May 14.

Although the price per litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene rose by Sh9.90 in the new price list, the situation would have been worse were it not for the state subsidy programme rolled out in April last year.

“We have increased our fare on the western Kenya route by Sh100. We want to cover up on our costs following the increase on fuel price by the State,” a representative at Guarding Bus Service told Shipping & Logistics on Tuesday.

The fare rise will see travellers heading to Kisumu from Nairobi by Guardian Bus Service pay Sh1,400 up from Sh1,300 in March.

The company also charges passengers Sh1,400 to ferry them to Siaya from Nairobi, an increase from the Sh1,300 it was charging last month.

Guadian has also raised its fare by Sh100 on other routes such as Bungoma. This will see it charge passengers Sh1,400 to travel on the route from Nairobi.

The company is charging passengers a flat rate of Sh1,100 to ferry them to Kisii from Nairobi — an increase of Sh100 from what it was charging last month.

The fare increase by Guardian comes at a time Easy Coach has kept its fare on the route constant to retain and attract more travellers to western Kenya.

Easy Coach is charging passengers Sh1,100 to Homa Bay down from Sh1,500 it was charging in December and Sh1,000 to Oyugis down from Sh1, 450.

The firm is also charging passengers Sh900 to Keroka down from Sh1,400 and Sh700 to Narok from Sh1,000 from its hub in Nairobi.

“For demographic reasons, South Nyanza fares per kilometre have been on the lower side by far. So further adjustments demand not necessary,” said Easy Coach managing director Azym Dossa told the Business Daily in a past interview.

[email protected]