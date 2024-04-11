How Kenya Airways passengers lost Sh4.3 billion on ticket expiry breach

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya Airways customers lost Sh4.26 billion last year on failing to use their tickets within the allowed window.

The airline discloses in the latest annual report covering the financial year ended December 2023 that it booked the amount as revenue in its books of accounts, marking a 54.3 percent rise from the Sh2.76 billion it received from expired tickets in the previous financial year.

The airline sells tickets in advance and books the value, net of discounts and taxes, as current liabilities in the ‘sales in advance of carriage’ account. This figure is reduced either when KQ or a partnering airline completes the transportation or when the passenger requests a refund.

Related


Read more HERE

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Latest

  1. BDAnnastaciaKimtai

    BIKO INTERVIEW: The one trait Anastacia banks on for career growth

  2. BOSS TALK: Britam MD Tom Gitogo on dividends and expansion after shakeup

  3. Six counties, Sh33bn unclear spending and auditor’s adverse opinion

In the headlines

View All