Kenya Airways resumes Nairobi-Maputo route after five-year break

Kenya Airways (KQ) will reintroduce passenger flights on the Nairobi-Maputo route from June 14 after a five-year break, following growing demand for travel between East and Southern Africa.

The carrier, which stopped operating on the route in 2019, said flights to the destination will operate three times per week through an Embraer E190 type of aircraft.

Kenya Airways will charge passengers an introductory fare of Sh102,600 for a one-way ticket in economy class on June 15. It will also charge Sh195,780 for first-class seats for a one-way ticket on the same date.

“The demand for air travel is soaring, and we're determined to meet it by expanding our reach and fostering connections between Africa's rich cultures and thriving economies,” says Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways in a statement Tuesday.

“The addition of Maputo to our network strengthens ties between Kenya and Mozambique, opening doors for increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.”

Maputo, the capital city, will be KQ's second destination in Mozambique. The airline currently flies to the northern city of Nampula, the third largest after Maputo and Matola.

The reintroduction of flights by the airline on the route is part of its bigger plan to expand its routes across its networks post-Covid-19 pandemic that had seen flights grounded.

The airline recently reintroduced domestic flights to Eldoret. It also started flying to Mogadishu in Somalia in February and increased its frequencies on destinations such as New York, Paris, Lagos, Accra, and Freetown.