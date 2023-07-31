Transport IndiGo airline sets low initial fares on Kenya market entry

A file picture showing an IndiGo Airbus A320 aircraft. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Indian low-cost airline IndiGo will start Nairobi-Mumbai flights on Saturday charging an introductory one-way fare of $186 (Sh26,523) for economy-class travel.

The fares are much cheaper than what rivals such as Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates are charging, indicating that the Indian carrier is keen to attract customers on the new route before re-pricing its tickets.

On the Mumbai-Nairobi route, the airline has set a one-way price of $179 (Sh25,525), also on economy.

Return tickets for flights starting from Nairobi will be charged at $359 (Sh51,193).

Return flights emanating from Mumbai will be priced at $365 (Sh52,049).

The Indian carrier’s introductory fares are less than half of what its rivals are currently charging.

A one-way flight this Saturday from Nairobi to Mumbai on Emirates for instance will cost Sh132,135, according to the airline’s booking portal as of Monday.

The Emirates flights have one connection.

While Indigo is expected to raise its fares down the line, it is expected to offer some of the cheapest fares compared to its rivals on the same route.

The Indian carrier said the flights to Nairobi will originate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai daily.

The airline, which seeks to capitalize on business and leisure travel between India and Kenya, will deploy an Airbus A320neo on the route. The flight will have 186 economy-class seats.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi, a significant step towards strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Kenya,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said in a statement on Monday.

→ [email protected]