Shipping & Logistics Jambojet to open new Mombasa hub in expansion plan

Jambojet managing director Karanja Ndegwa. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The airline has been seeking approvals from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) since last year to open other bases in regional cities such as Mombasa and Kisumu.

Jambojet plans to open a secondary hub in Mombasa in the next eight months, as it steps up its quest to expand its services locally and across the region.

The airline, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways (KQ) #ticker:KQ , said on Tuesday that its Mombasa base, which will be operational in September, will allow it to grow local and regional travel into and out of Mombasa.

It has been serving its local and regional destinations from its Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) hub based in Nairobi.

“We are set to set up a secondary hub in Mombasa in the third quarter of 2022. The new hub will allow us to serve other regional as well as local destinations out of Nairobi,” said Jambojet managing director Karanja Ndegwa in an interview on Tuesday.

The MD said its secondary hub in Mombasa will allow the carrier to make a debut into routes that are currently not served by the carrier.

Setting up a secondary base in Mombasa, Mr Ndegwa said will also mean that air ticket prices to nearby destinations will be affordable as passengers will spend less time connecting to their destinations.

The airline will also have fully-fledged ground operators, cockpit and maintenance engineers as well as cabin crew staff members based in Mombasa once the hub is operational.

“Of Couse when we set up a secondary hub in Mombasa, we will shift some of our operations but there are things that we will still do in Nairobi such as the Operations Control Centre (OCC),” said Mr Ndegwa.

Jambojet flies to five local destinations among them Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret from its hub in Nairobi.

It also started flights to Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last year, stepping up competition with carriers such as RwandaAir that operates on the route.

The secondary hub plans come barely a few weeks after it resumed flights to some of its coastal destinations such as Lamu.

