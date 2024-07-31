JKIA tops Africa’s air cargo traffic ranking

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has topped Africa’s cargo traffic, emerging as the busiest in freight handling despite Kenya Airways trailing with a small share of the cargo.
The world airport traffic dataset from Airports Council International (ACI), a lobby for airports, indicated that JKIA handled 363,000 metric tonnes in 2022 leading other major airports in Africa in total cargo.
The world airport traffic dataset by ACI offers a simplified view of air transport demand across global airports in three areas: passengers, air cargo and aircraft movements.