Economy Tourism earnings double as arrivals rise 91pc

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Tourism earnings have more than doubled in the eight months to August as the sector continues to recover from a slump in the last two years despite 2022 being an election year.

According to Tourism Secretary Najib Balala, the sector booked Sh167.10 billion compared to Sh83.16 billion in the same period last year.

July posted the highest receipts in the period at Sh26.99 billion, with August recording Sh23.86 billion following a rise in international tourists.

The number of visitors surged 91.4 percent to 924,812 compared to 483,246 in the same period last year.

The growth follows continued global recovery in international travel from the pandemic, boosted by countries, including Kenya, permitting double-jabbed travellers.

“We have seen 2022 being a very good year, and our best month is July to August. Despite the elections, the numbers increased because we conducted a peaceful election,” said Mr Balala.