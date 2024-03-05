Transport KCCA opens probe on deadly planes crash in Nairobi

The wreckage of the Cessna aircraft after the accident on March 5, 2024. Courtesy

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Department has started probe on the mid-air collision in Nairobi on Tuesday morning that left two people dead.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said in a statement that the investigation to be carried out jointly with the National Police Service will seek to unravel the cause of the crash between a Safarilink plane and a 99 Flying Club aircraft.

"Investigations have commenced through various government agencies led by the Air Accident Investigations Department (AAID) and the National Police Service to establish the cause of the accident," said KCAA Director-General Emile Arao.

"Safety of the public, property, and operations remains paramount to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority."

The Safarilink plane that was involved in a mid-air collision on March 5, 2024 in Nairobi. Courtesy

The incident involved a Dash 8 plane registration number 5Y-SLK belonging to Safarilink, which was headed for Diani with 39 passengers and crew and a Cessna plane.

The cessna plane, owned by 99 Flying Club, had two people on board who died in the accident.

According to Safarilink, its plane turned back after the mid air crash shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport.

Safarilink Incident: Update: 001.

Safarilink Aviation wishes to report that this morning at 9:45 Local Time our flight number 053 with 39 passengers and 5 crew on board headed to Diani experienced a loud bang soon after take-off. #safarilink pic.twitter.com/RP8NYG4Ch1 — Safarilink Aviation Limited (@Flysafarilink) March 5, 2024

The aviation regulator is required to investigate and issue a report whenever safety incidents are reported.

