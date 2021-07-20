Shipping & Logistics KenTrade seeks to seal loopholes in digital cargo platform

KenTrade Chief Executive Officer Amos Wangora. PHOTO | POOL

By ANTHONY KITIMO

The agency is now introducing more online platforms to reduce paperwork, including online trade logistics directory.

KenTrade chief executive Amos Wangora says gaps exist in the import, export and transit processes beyond the compliance requirements automated through the TradeNet environment.

A trade and cross-border facilitation agency, The Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) is seeking support from the government and industry stakeholders in implementation of a logistics coordination platform which bring together importers and exporters.

KenTrade runs the online cargo clearing system which provides information to all the players on the real-time location of their cargo while on transit. The agency is now introducing more online platforms to reduce paperwork, including online trade logistics directory.

KenTrade chief executive Amos Wangora said the directory will list all players in the logistics sector, detailing products and services, as well as prices where applicable and their contacts.

Mr Wangora said gaps exist in the import, export and transit processes beyond the compliance requirements automated through the TradeNet environment.

“Traders are often left on their own to find other necessary services after fulfilling government processes and there is a need for an e-commerce platform to address these gaps through a market linkage service platform,” said Mr Wangora in a recent speech during the launch of Single Maritime Window System

“This platform once implemented will also help accumulate big data for better insight and decision making.”

With the recent implementation of the riskmanagement system, Kenya TradeNet System has now fully completed all modules it envisaged when it was created.

The system has over 14,000 users, registered with 41 stakeholder organisations including 36 partner government agencies (PGA’s) drawn from both public and private sectors.

The system has also been fully integrated into the Kenya Revenue Authority’s Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS).

This integration and roll out of the cargo release module implies Kenya has moved closer to achieving a paperless clearing process as the agency now does not require the submission of any hard copy documents for stamping before release of cargo.

Government agencies can now release all consignments online and in turn allow customs to release the same.

The system has also been upgraded to meet new trends in information technology. User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and piloting on the upgraded system has been completed.