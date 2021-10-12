Shipping & Logistics Kenya's first female marine pilot hits new career milestone

Elizabeth Marami is Kenya's first female marine pilot. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author Summary As the world marked World Maritime Day last week, Kenyans celebrated their first female pilot who has been promoted to a first officer with an American cruise shipping company based in Miami, Florida.

Ms Elizabeth Wakesho Marami was celebrated on various platforms organised to mark the Day after she received her first promotion while working with Celebrity Edge, a ship operated by Celebrity Cruises.

As the world marked World Maritime Day last week, Kenyans celebrated their first female pilot who has been promoted to a first officer with an American cruise shipping company based in Miami, Florida.

Ms Elizabeth Wakesho Marami was celebrated on various platforms organised to mark the Day after she received her first promotion while working with Celebrity Edge, a ship operated by Celebrity Cruises.

The officer was promoted from Second Officer to First Officer in an announcement made by Captain Kate McCue.

A first officer is tasked with keeping tabs on what happens in the ship and report directly to the Captain.

Specifically, Ms Marami will be in charge of the bridge - the area of the ship where the crew operate the ship from, and ensure that the operations and navigational equipment are functioning properly.

She was among three other mariners promoted during the ceremony. Her colleague Mary Gi was also promoted to First Officer while Calvin Kent was promoted to Second Officer.

"The only thing sweeter than a promotion is...3!!! Congratulations to our new 1st Officer Liz Marami, 1st Officer Mary Gi and 2nd officer Calvin Kent," read statement by Captain McCue.

This is Marami's second milestone at the company. On March 8, 2020, she was part of the first ever all-female team that set sail, making history in the process.

On her Twitter handle while appreciating her new position, Ms Marami said: “September 18, 2021, I officially took over as 1st Officer on Celebrity Edge. Never ever give up on your dreams.”

The Maltese flagged Celebrity is currently the largest ship in the fleet by gross tonnage and commenced operations in December 2018.

Every 30th September, the maritime industry marks the World Maritime Day. The event came at a time when Kenya is celebrating after its waters were re-designated from the High-Risk Area (HRA) by the global shipping industry earlier in September.

Being re-designated means Cargo ships destined for Mombasa will no longer have to use longest routes to Mombasa Port after the Kenya maritime waters were declared safe from piracy.

The re-designation will see sea freight and maritime insurance premium for cargo going down to give Dar es Salaam Port stiff competition due to reduced importation and labour cost for seafarers aboard.