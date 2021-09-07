Shipping & Logistics Kisumu City bets on Sh1.4bn walkway to attract investors

Part of Kisumu City skyline as seen from the Kisumu Port in Lake Victoria. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

Kisumu is banking on the construction of a Sh1.4 billion 46km promenade along Lake Victoria as it eyes tapping the tourism potential of the world’s second largest freshwater lake.

The initiative launched last week by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o will be spearheaded by Kisumu Lakefront Development Corporation (KLDC) chaired by former Auditor-General Edward Ouko.

The construction of the walkway marks the beginning of plans to have Kisumu City face Lake Victoria in a bid to attract investments.

The county has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) which will implement the mega project set to transform and change the face of the lakeside city.

Kura Director General Cyrus Kinoti said they are ready to implement the project in a bid to revive the economic potential of the lakeside city.

According to the design done by Kura, there is a plan to build 14km of a main road complete with links that will transform the port city into “a better place to live, work and play”.

“There is a plan to link up the beaches along the scenic and beautiful tourist spots in the expansive Winam Gulf,” he noted.

Prof Nyong’o pointed out that the promenade will include a back-filled walkway and cycling paths that will extend from Camp David Osori (Paw Akuche) to Dunga beach.

“The initiative which is intended to exploit the blue economy opportunities will enhance tourism, trade and attract investors as well as provide safe and easy access to the shores and around Lake Victoria,” he said.

He noted that the plan is driven by the desire to re-awaken Kisumu as a leading commercial, industrial and marine transport hub on Lake Victoria serving Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

Some of the infrastructural projects to be incorporated include retail spaces, offices, hotel and residential component supported by ample amenities which will attract local businesses, residences and visitors.

“Once complete, Kisumu will be set to host marathons as the backfilling will create a new water’s edge pathway for pedestrians, cyclists, joggers and sightseers,” said the county chief.

Other projects lined up include a marina at Dunga, while a land is being sought for the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers facing the lake.

KLDC chief executive Abala Wanga noted that the redesigning of Kisumu will create a new momentum for the city as they look to partner with private sector players and actively engage the public to grow and revitilise the waterfront sustainability.

“KLDC is vital in ensuring that Kisumu County and its environs are ready to address the needs of Kisumu City as a hub of tourism, conference, trade and investment,” Mr Wanga said