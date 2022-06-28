Shipping & Logistics KRA records 55pc rise in border post revenue

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has registered a 55 percent growth in revenue due to increased efficiencies at the Lunga Lunga one-stop border post (OSBP).

The authority collected Sh810 million by April 2022 from September 2021 against Sh553 million obtained in the same period previously.

The state is seeking to grow trade after officially commissioning the border post next month following the completion of a key border infrastructure.

According to KRA, traffic at Lunga Lunga one-stop border post grew by 166 percent from September 2021 to January 2022 compared to the same period the preceding year as the economy recovers from the effects of Covi-19. Incoming traffic represents over 65 percent of the OSBP traffic flow.

KRA coast regional manager in charge of outer stations John Changole said import entries recorded in September 2021 to January 2022 was 2,675 compared to the previous year which recorded 1,048 while export booked 1,210 entries from 984 in the same period.

“There has been a smooth flow of cargo, vehicles and passengers through the border where time to clear was reduced by more than a half. For instance, cargo which used to be cleared for about 45 minutes, due to enhanced efficiency, now takes less than 15 minutes,” said Mr Changole.

He said transit increased by 113 percent to register 629 between September 2021 to January 2022 from 296 the same period last year.

At the border, exports to Tanzania were mainly semi-finished and finished steel products at 23 percent followed by soap, 7 percent and cooking oil and fats recording 11 percent.

Agricultural products were major imports at 60 percent followed by woods, 13 percent and ceramic products, 10 percent during the period of review.

On passenger traffic, the OSBP recorded 2,817 people on arrivals compared to 4,849. For six months the OSBP cleared 38,632 passengers compared to 18,121 in 2020/202.

The dip in travel was attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and there is a slow return to normalcy following the lifting of the travel restrictions.

Mr Changole said increased efficiency was a result of joint operations by Kenya and Tanzania in the new model to ensure speedy clearance of cargo and passengers.

The station manager said joint operations have also reduced cases of cargo smuggling where in 2020 about 60 cases of smuggling were reported compared to 41 cases in 2022.

