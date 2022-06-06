Shipping & Logistics MetroTrans invests Sh389m in new fleet

(L-R) Simba Corp Motors MD Naresh Leekh, Metro Trans Limited Director, Mr Oscar Omurwa Rosana and NBK Retail Banking Director Carol Rutto during the handover of 80 buses to Metro Trans Limited. PHOTO | COURTESY

By BONFACE OTIENO

Logistics firm MetroTrans East Africa has invested Sh389 million in a fleet of 80 new FUSO buses in a move aimed at easing public transport demand in Kenya.

The investment is a lease partnership between National Bank of Kenya (NBK) and Simba Corporation as they seek to meet the demand for public transport, which has continued to rise over the years as the population increases.

In Nairobi, there are currently about three million residents and a daytime population of 4.5 million people who need to commute through the city.

Speaking during the handover of the first batch of 25 FUSO Canter buses by Simba Corporation, MetroTrans chief executive Oscar Rosanna said the move is a response to increased demand in their existing routes.

Older routes

It also aims to serve customers better by offering cashless payments enabled by technology company SWVL that allows users to make and track bookings through the SWVL app.

He said the logistics firm is expecting another 55 buses by the end of the year that will be used to gain footing in older routes and they seek to join new routes.

“This is an opportunity to widen our reach and offer better transportation solutions to our clients. These buses will help us add value to our clients,” said Mr Rosanna.

Simba Corp Motors managing director Naresh Leekh said Fuso is geared toward providing comfort.

“When it comes to buses, comfort is key when moving from point A to B. With this partnership we offer all passengers comfort in travelling, with enough leg room, aeration, seatbelts, better driving comfort for the driver,” he said.

Simba Corp product Manager for pick-ups and buses, Mehul Sachdev, said FUSO has accumulated more than 50 years experience in the commercial vehicles market, which has led to the brand offering the best vehicle for all buses and trucks segments — light, medium or heavy-duty.

