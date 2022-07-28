Transport Modern Coast refunds cash for early bookings

Passengers outside the Modern Coast Bus Services Mombasa Office on 25th July 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Modern Coast Bus Express has started refunding passengers tickets that were booked in advance for later travels as the transport regulator continue to ground their fleets after a fatal crash at Nithi Bridge in Tharaka Nithi County on Sunday evening.

The bus firm told the Business Daily Wednesday that it has issued out tickets worth millions of shillings since Monday to affected customers in a move set to hit its bottom line.

Customers who want to reschedule their travels to a later date have also been given a chance to open their tickets at no extra charges.

The bus firm is sending passengers to alternative buses that ply the same routes it operates in a last minute plan that might see it spend more bearing in mind that bus fares vary even on the same route.

The new revelation comes two days after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) halted the operations of 31 Modern Coast buses after one of its fleet was involved in an fatal accident.

