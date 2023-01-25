Transport No more cash payments for SGR trains

Passengers using the standard gauge railway (SGR) trains will no longer be allowed to pay with cash starting Wednesday next week, limiting their options to mobile money and electronic cards.

In a public notice Tuesday, Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) said travellers could pay through Safaricom’s M-Pesa or debit and credit cards.

“We wish to notify our customers and the general public that effective February 1, 2023, we will no longer be accepting cash for the purchase of tickets at all Madaraka Express Passenger Service stations,” the notice reads.

The switch to cashless is set to improve the efficiency of the ticketing process and enhance security by reducing the risk of fraud.

The move is also in line with the government’s plan to digitise services to enhance delivery and broaden the tax base.

Currently, the SGR service charges Sh1,000 for economy class tickets and Sh3,000 for first class tickets between Nairobi and Mombasa.

Madaraka Express passenger service has been in operation since June 1, 2018. It transports passengers between Mombasa and Suswa station with stop-overs at Mariakani, Miasenyi, Voi, Mtito Andei, Kibwezi, Emali, Athi River, Nairobi Terminus, Ongata Rongai, Ngong, and Maai Mahiu stations.