Omani airline launches Sh17,000 JKIA-Muscat flights

SalamAir, an Omani low-cost airline targets Sh16,757.90 (49.99 Omani Rial) introductory bi-weekly direct flights from Muscat International Airport in the country’s capital to Nairobi.

On average, a flight between Nairobi and Oman's capital Muscat takes about five hours and covers 3,597 kilometers or 1942 nautical miles.

The carrier is looking to expand its presence in Africa with the new route effective Monday, February 3, 2025, making Nairobi its second destination in Africa after Cairo, Egypt.

The flight will depart from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Muscat International Airport every Monday and from Muscat to Nairobi on Wednesdays. The ticket will go for $129.8 (Sh16,776.65).

"We are really thrilled to add Nairobi to our expanding network, marking a significant milestone in our expansion into the African market,” said Mr Adrian Hamilton-Manns, SalamAir’s chief executive officer (CEO).

“Starting February 2025, SalamAir will operate direct flights from Muscat to Nairobi, offering passengers a convenient and affordable way to explore Nairobi's vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, wildlife, and thriving economy.”

The airline operates a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 aircrafts serving six domestic destinations in Oman and 37 cities in 18 countries.

“With Nairobi added to our network, we can now connect passengers from East Africa to India, Thailand, Central Asia, and other points on our network for very low fares,” added Mr Hamilton.

The airline is looking to connect visitors from the Arabian Peninsula state in an affordable way to explore Nairobi's vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, wildlife, and economy.

The company says this will strengthen the two nations’ relations by increasing tourism and trade between the Middle East and East Africa.

Other countries SalamAir operates are India, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Iraq, Thailand, and Kazakhstan among others.

An embassy visa is the only requirement for travelers to Oman.

A single entry of less than 10 days stay visa goes for $129 (Sh16,688.73) while a 30-day Oman visa is $169 (Sh21,863.53).

The Arabian country in the Sultanate is known for its religious and tourist sites such as the ancient souqs or marketplace which stretch for miles and grand architectural designs such as the Royal Opera House among others.