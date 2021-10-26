Shipping & Logistics Relief for motorists as more Nairobi Expressway sections set to open

Ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More sections of the Sh59 billion Nairobi Expressway road are set to be opened, offering motorists easier access in and out of the city.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) says the first section to be opened will be at the Westland’s to James Gichuru Road section on October 30, 2021.

The second section that stretches from Haile Selassie Avenue to the University of Nairobi (UoN) roundabout will be opened on December 15 as the elevated section is 87.8 percent complete.

“The two sections will be opened starting next week. The Authority is determined to fast-track the ongoing works as we assure all road users that we will continually provide an adequate diversion for smooth flow of traffic,” said the road agency yesterday.

KeNHA, which said the completion of the expressway is 67.3 percent complete, noted that it is constructing an operation and monitoring centre, whose completion stands at 98 per cent and is set to be completed ahead of the road works.

The centre will help to manage and maintain the road once it becomes operational.

“Plans are underway to run a pilot project on the electric toll collection system. This will enable the implementation team to test the efficiency and security of the system.”

The road is expected to reduce traffic gridlocks along Mombasa Road once it’s complete.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is constructing the expressway that is being financed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The private company funding the construction of the Nairobi Expressway will operate the road for 27 years to recoup funds spent on the project before ceding it to the State.

Motorists using the lower section of the double-decker highway will, however, be spared the toll charges.

The toll charges will be kept in a special fund to finance maintenance of the highways and repayment of other roads built by private contractors but fail to generate enough funds to pay investors due to low number of users.

Heavy traffic on Mombasa Road usually starts from Mlolongo to the city centre and completion of the road will be a big relief to motorists.

The Nairobi Expressway involves a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road/Uhuru Highway/Waiyaki Way and 10 interchanges.