Shipping & Logistics Renegade Air ups rivalry for Mara route carriers

A light aircraft lands at Olkoiombo airstrip in Maasai Mara game reserve on August 1, 2020. PHOTO | GEORGE SAYAGIE | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Aviation firm Renegade Air will start direct flights from Nairobi to Maasai Mara next week, stepping up competition for passengers on the route also served by carriers such as Safarilink and 748 Air Services.

The company that currently operates Nairobi-Kisumu and Nairobi-Wajir flights said the new service to the game reserve would start on December 20 from Wilson Airport in Nairobi daily.

The flight will serve all the airstrips in Maasai Mara -- Angama, Serena, Kichwa, Tembo, Keekorock and Olkiombo.

Passengers will pay on average Sh13,550 for a one-way air ticket – which is relatively lower than some of its competitors on the route. Safarilink charges Sh25,300, while 748 Air Services charges Sh11,292.

“We are set to launch scheduled passenger flights to Masai Mara from Wilson Airport in Nairobi on December 20,” the airline’s sales and marketing manager Patrick Oketch told the Business Daily in an interview Thursday.

The carrier will deploy a Cessna Caravan aircraft on the route, which carries up to 13 passengers per trip.

Renegade Air began operations in 2015 at its hut at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi. It mainly operates charter and cargo flights.

[email protected]