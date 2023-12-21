Transport Task force proposes JKIA overhaul to boost services

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen receives the Multisectoral Technical Committee report on the state of airports from Chairman Walter Ogolla. PHOTO | POOL

By HILLARY KIMUYU

More by this Author

A committee Transport Cabinet secretary Kipchumba Murkomen formed to assess the state of Kenya’s biggest airports has made 11 recommendations to fix terminals, runways, parking bays, drainage, and airport road systems to improve competitiveness.

The committee, chaired by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) director Walter Ogolla, said delays were attributable to this neglected infrastructure and recommended an almost complete overhaul of the three airports.

Read: Sh1 billion earmarked for airstrips' revamp yearly

“The team identified a serious human resources issue at the KAA, particularly in the engineering department, and has recommended hiring more personnel,” said Mr Murkomen.

The committee has asked the State to rehabilitate defective runways, install new backup generators and replace aged and faulty screening equipment.

The team was mandated to identify remedial measures to improve facilities and passenger comfort at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Wilson Airport and the Moi International Airport.

The committee also wants terminal building facilities improved, including replacing rusted and leaking roofs and water reticulation systems.

The task force also proposed upgrading airport access roads, parking lots, passenger facilities and signage at the three airports.

The team also recommended improving the drainage and better managing overgrown vegetation and landscaped areas, luggage handling systems and passenger boarding bridges.

The task force also wants firefighting systems modernised and security systems upgraded in compliance with international best practices.

Read: State owes road contractors, landowners Sh145 billion

The Committee prioritised the remedial measures based on those that are required immediately, short-term (1-2 years) and medium-term (2-3 years) with the requirements to be submitted to a technical team for packaging and implementation.

→ [email protected]