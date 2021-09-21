Shipping & Logistics Top logistics firms feted in KPA’s maritime awards

Singapore flagged vessel Mv NYK Clara docks at the Port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

Some 77 logistic and freight companies drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania participated in this year's Kenya Ports Authority's (KPA's) East Africa Maritime Awards (EAMA) held in Mombasa.

The event, organised in partnerships with the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) and the East African Business Council (EABC), seeks to recognise industry’s outstanding practices for excellence, sustainability, training, technology, initiative, personality and leadership from the eastern Africa region.

The awards were grouped into nine clusters based on maritime functionalities and service offerings with a total of 27 distinct categories.

Kenya-based Del Monte won the exporter of the Year award while Bollore Transports & Logistics won the best cargo transporter and best regional cargo logistics provider.

ESL Forwarders were awarded as the best clearing and forwarding agent in Kenya with Siginon Group taking home the best warehousing company.

KPA acting managing director John Mwangemi said the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the critical role played by the maritime sector in enabling global supply chains.

“Despite the pandemic, seafarers in eastern Africa region, and in fact all over the world, continue to make personal sacrifices to labour behind the scene to ensure food, medicines and other essential supplies reach our shores,” Mr Mwangemi said.

"Your hard work has won the recognition of your fellow colleagues in the industry and will no doubt be a shining example for others to follow.”

The best shipping line went to Gulf Badr Group (K) Limited; Best Shipping Agent (Liner Agency) was won by CMA CGM Kenya Limited whereas ELS Forwarders won the best shipping agent (Tramp Agency).

Kenya Association of Manufacturers and Uganda Clearing Industry and Forwarding Association won the best private sector business membership organisation in Kenya and Uganda respectively.

“We have seen an increase in the growth of the number of entrants for the EAMA 2020 despite the pandemic. This year, we received 77 entries up from the 64 received in the previous edition – representing Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Democratic Republic of Congo,

"We hope that other Eastern African countries not represented in this year’s awards will be part of the next edition of EAMA,” said Edward Oswe, the chief executive officer, Marketing Society of Kenya, which coordinated EAMA 2020 event.