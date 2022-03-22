Shipping & Logistics Trade deal to lift SMEs on Ethiopia, Kenya border

A sign showing the distance to Ethiopia border in Moyale town on December 9, 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The negotiations that took place at the Moyale border post, addressed implementation of the STR between the two countries.

The STR was launched in 2010 to enable small-scale traders benefit from Comesa trade liberalisation programme by simplifying and formalising trade.

Small-scale trade along the Kenya-Ethiopia border has received a major boost after the two countries agreed on a common list of products to be traded under the Comesa Simplified Trade Regime (STR).

The negotiations that took place at the Moyale border post, addressed implementation of the STR between the two countries.

The STR was launched in 2010 to enable small-scale traders benefit from Comesa trade liberalisation programme by simplifying and formalising trade.

The meeting was part of the implementation of a 15 million euros Cross-Border Trade Initiative, financed by the European Union under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF). Its objective is to facilitate small-scale cross-border trade among the targeted countries.

According to experts, effective implementation of the STR spurs growth, and enhances agriculture through value addition and processing, thereby creating jobs and increasing household incomes.

Comesa director of trade and customs, Christopher Onyango said simplification and formalisation of cross-border trade will help the region empower women and youths, who make up 70 percent of the traders.

“By having a working STR, the marginalised groups will find it easier to conduct business, earn incomes and improve their livelihoods. Thus, the STR will help our governments achieve balanced economic development to empower women and the youth,” he said, noting that development of common lists of traded products, agreement of the STR threshold and application of other instruments such as the sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures are important for effective implementation of the trade regime.

The meeting marked a critical milestone in strengthening bilateral relations given that both countries have in the recent past built new infrastructure at each side of the border.

Besides, they have signed and ratified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), thus opening the way for preferential treatment to be accorded to one another.

The director encouraged the two countries to remove existing barriers to cross-border trade to expand opportunities to businesspeople.

[email protected]