Two link roads connecting Kenya to South Sudan to cost Sh22.6bn

By BONFACE OTIENO

Two link roads connecting Kenya and South Sudan will cost at least Sh22.6 billion as the roads agency seeks to open up the northern corridor.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) says in documents seeking approval from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) that the first link road, the 142-kilometre from Morpus to Lokichar will cost Sh16 billion. The section stretching from Lesseru to Kitale, a distance of 55 kilometres will cost Sh6.6 billion.

The sections form part of the 945 kilometres Eldoret - Kitale – Lodwar -Nadapal – Kapoeta - Juba corridor interconnecting Kenya and South Sudan and it will be built with funding from the State and development partners such as African Development Bank (AfDB).

“It’s one corridor but with different lots each with a specific length. It will be built at Sh22.6 billion but the actual cost will depend on the bidders in the tender process. Engineers just give a rough estimate,” Samwel Kumba, KeNHA deputy director of corporate communication said.

The road starts at Morpus approximately 66.4 kilometres from Kitale town and runs in a north-easterly direction through the trading centres in West Pokot of Sebit, Ortum, Marich Pass, and trading centres in Turkana of Kainuk, Kakongu, Kalemngorok, before terminating at Lokichar.

Improvement of the roads will significantly enhance connectivity within the Eastern African region, connecting the southern regions to the northern parts of Kenya linking landlocked South Sudan to Kenya.

The project connects South Sudan, Kenya and Tanzania.

