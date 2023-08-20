Technology Data centre boom: Africa's next phase of digital transformation here with us

The expansion of data centre infrastructure across Africa signifies a shift towards comprehensive digital transformation. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By HARRY HARE

In a dynamic global landscape increasingly defined by data, Africa is rapidly transforming into a tech hub with its burgeoning data centre market at the forefront.

From investments increasing from $2 billion in 2020 to $2.6 billion in 2021, and projected to scale up to an impressive $5.4 billion by 2027, Africa's data centre sector is undeniably on an upward trajectory.

As the continent continues to grapple with technological advancement, the confluence of increased data demand, cloud migration, and content accessibility is catalysing this monumental growth.

The expansion of data centre infrastructure across Africa is not merely about erecting towering structures; it signifies a shift towards comprehensive digital transformation.

From Cairo to Cape Town, innovative companies are rising to the challenge of nurturing a tech-driven ecosystem.

Different data centre providers including Africa Data Centres, Icolo, IX Africa, Teraco Data Environments and Raxio have laid down plans to construct expansive data centres across the continent.

This includes a strategic focus on South, East and West Africa including South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria. Such initiatives will not only alleviate data traffic congestion but also create a springboard for digital innovation.

One of the driving forces behind this unprecedented surge is the unquenchable thirst for data. From e-commerce to e-learning, modern life is increasingly reliant on data-driven solutions.

The African digital economy, marked by innovative startups and dynamic enterprises, requires a robust infrastructure to thrive.

As consumers become savvier and businesses more reliant on real-time information, data centres become the backbone of this digital revolution.

The symbiotic relationship between data centres and cloud computing is undeniable. The growth of data centres in Africa is closely intertwined with the proliferation of cloud services.

Enterprises are realising the benefits of cloud adoption, such as scalability, cost-efficiency, and seamless collaboration.

These advantages, in turn, are intensifying the demand for data centre capacity to host cloud applications. With local data centres becoming the bedrock for cloud deployment, Africa is strategically positioning itself as a data hub that negates latency and optimises service delivery.

As the digital economy flourishes, so do the prospects for economic growth. The data centre boom is enabling African nations to transcend traditional industries and leapfrog into the tech era.

With thriving fintech ecosystems, e-commerce giants, and AI-driven startups, the economic landscape is shifting toward innovation and agility.

Moreover, this growth is not limited to just technology companies; traditional industries are also integrating digital solutions, from agriculture to healthcare, thereby fostering inclusive development.

Power outages, connectivity issues, and regulatory complexities can continue to be hurdles. Nevertheless, stakeholders are working relentlessly to overcome these obstacles and pave the way for sustainable growth.

With increased investments, collaborative partnerships, and governmental support, the data centre ecosystem is set to mature and solidify its role as a linchpin of Africa's digital evolution.

The exponential rise of data centres across Africa is a testament to the continent's determination to seize the digital age.

As investments soar and infrastructure flourishes, Africa is positioning itself as a data-centric continent with a burgeoning digital economy.

With data centres bridging the gap between cloud computing and local service delivery, the future is promising for a thriving tech ecosystem that not only empowers businesses but also propels Africa onto the global digital stage.

Mr Hare is the chairman of dx5, a digital transformation information-sharing platform for C-Level executives