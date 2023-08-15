Technology Tech firm IXAfrica to build second data hub in Nairobi

Tilisi Developments PLC Chief Executive Officer Graeme Reid on February 17, 2023. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

Europe-based IXAfrica announced plans to set up its second data centre hub in Nairobi after the first one was established in 2021.

In the plan, IXAfrica has partnered with real estate developer Tilisi Developments PLC in a transaction that has seen the former sign a term sheet to purchase 11 acres of prime land for the construction of the facility.

Also read: Italians top buyers of Kenya prime real estate

Without disclosing the value of the investment, the two firms say that due diligence is currently underway to determine what the exact size of the campus will be, with initial estimates pointing to a 30MW-plus facility.

The duo noted in a joint statement that the agreement marks a significant milestone and represents a major leap forward in advancing the data center infrastructure in East Africa.

“This expansion reaffirms our commitment to the region and our belief in its immense potential for growth and technological advancement,” said IXAfrica chairman Guy Willner.

“With Tilisi's industrial parks, high-quality development, reliable power and water supply, fresh air, and advantageous altitude for free cooling, this new campus will provide an ideal environment for our data centre operations,” he added.

The new data centre campus is expected to cater for the increasing demand for cloud computing services, digital transformation and edge computing applications across the East African region.

IXAfrica aims to play a pivotal role in bolstering the region’s technology landscape by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, green power, advanced security measures and efficient cooling solutions.

Also read: Revealed: Areas with biggest jump in land prices

In 2021, the firm set up its first data centre campus with an overall design capacity of 22.5MW making it the largest data centre project in the region.

→ [email protected]