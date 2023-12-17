Technology Faulty website contacts: Could this be the weak link in your firm's sales chain?

Marketing experts say that making sure that site visitors can easily get in touch with the organisation is one of the easiest way to generate leads. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KABUI MWANGI

Have you visited a business or a government agency website, scrolled through but got stuck at some point and needed to establish direct contact with the operator for guidance or additional information? You perhaps proceeded to dial the contact number indicated on the page but chances are, it never went through.

This is the frustration that many online buyers and service seekers grapple with on a daily basis as they attempt to establish connections with merchants and vendors.

A Business Daily spot check found that State-owned sites are the worst hit by the contagion followed closely by those of well-established giant corporate firms while small-scale enterprises and startups demonstrate some decent level of receptivity.

But even when the calls go through, going the full circle of obtaining the needed assistance becomes the immediate next herculean task thanks to the unending layers of bureaucracy that organisations have put in place.

The question in the minds of most web users is, “Why, then put the numbers on display in the full knowledge that they are ineffective?” “Do these institutions really appreciate the significance of contact information on a website?”

Trust and credibility

Marketing experts say that making sure that site visitors can easily get in touch with the organisation is one of the easiest way to generate leads, adding that functional contact details make businesses more accessible, credible and trustworthy.

“On customer service and satisfaction, most clients tend to verify contact visibility on the business sites as a first thing. In the absence of contact information or availability of faulty details, one risks being marked as a spammer or a con,” notes Washington Mageto, founder and CEO of e-commerce platform PLAT-DEL.

“Search engines also tend to reference contacts as a boost to verify businesses’ legitimacy as well as map them on available social media platforms.”

In his firm, Mr Mageto says that at least 28 percent of the entire client base arises from the contacts placed on the business website, underscoring the huge potential that the channel holds in driving sales.

But it’s even more yielding for Emara Ole Sereni which says that at least 70 percent of its clientele comes from email addresses and phone numbers placed on its website landing pages.

“All of Ole Sereni’s main customer touch points direct clients to different landing pages and different contact numbers depending on the product or service a customer is seeking. Being in the high-end hospitality business, we rely primarily on calls as opposed to walk-ins as most of the services are reservation-based,” explains the restaurant’s head of marketing, Nyandia Gachago.

The crucial data risk

Ms Gachago notes that businesses and agencies displaying non-functioning contacts, either due to technical hitches or failure to update new details, risk missing out on crucial market data, potential partnerships as well as the opportunity to address their customers’ concerns.

“My advice to them; regularly audit and update your contact information to ensure it is accurate and functional. A responsive and accessible communication channel enhances trust and engagement with all crucial stakeholders,” she says.

Shooting self in the foot

The point is amplified by digital marketing strategist Egline Samoei who says that lacking dedicated communications teams and functional points of contact is a classic case of businesses shooting themselves in the foot.

“In situations where there is an alternative from a rival player, the customer will not spend valuable time flogging a dead horse, they will swiftly move on to the alternative where they feel more appreciated. But in situations where a business player is a monopoly, the customer will just have to contend with the frustrations,” states Ms Samoei.

Adopt a blended approach

The marketing pundit advises entities to not only operationalise their communication channels, but also blend the approach with social media support as more users are increasingly getting onboarded onto social networking platforms.

“They can even embrace integrating chatboats on-site for frequently asked questions (FAQs) or set up active FAQ pages on their websites,” she opines.

Web developers have listed three elements as the basic essentials of an excellent ‘Contact Us’ page on a website, including a clear call to action, easy navigation as well as a message that resonates with visitors.

If done correctly, the designers argue, businesses will be better placed to receive valuable information about their customers’ preferences and expectations.

