1,000 youth to be trained on software development

By BONFACE OTIENO

Power Learn Project, a Pan-African impact organisation, has chosen 1,000 developers from Kenya to join its first cohort of one million young developers training.

The cohort was selected after a rigorous vetting and panel selection process preceded by a recent countrywide rollout of the programme.

The initiative that will be offered on scholarship basis started this month targeting young developers in Kenya.

It will, later on, be rolled to countries such as Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Zambia. The training which will be offered virtually will take learners four months to complete.

Some of the courses under the Power Learn deal includes Python programming, dart programming, an introduction to blockchain technology, and entrepreneurship skills.

Learners will then earn a certificate upon successful completion of the course and join a community of young skilled African ready to take on the digital opportunities.

“We are very proud to bring on this incredible first cohort of learners into our 1 million developers for Africa Program,” Mumbi Ndung’u, Chief, Growth and Operations Manager, Power Learn Project said in a statement.

“When you educate one person you can change a life, when you educate many you can change the world. Technology provides learners with easy to access information, accelerated learning, and fun opportunities to practice what they learn.”

This cohort of 1,000 learners will join an exciting community of learners with access to life-changing opportunities.

The learners will have access to a wide network of mentors, and learn from experts.

Power Learn Project instructors across the sector, receive unique access to support from teaching assistants and get opportunities ranging from internships and proof of work opportunities.

The training will offer online junior software development training, consisting of curated programming languages as well as soft skill components in employability and entrepreneurship to allow the acquire entry-level smart technology jobs.

The training comes at a time Africa faces a huge digital skill gap, which is diluting economic opportunities and development.

Some 230 million jobs across the continent will require some level of digital skills by 2030, a study by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) says.

This translates to a potential for 650 million training opportunities and an estimated $130 billion market.

And with the Covid-19 pandemic forcing many businesses to go digital, to survive, the need for these skills have become glaringly more apparent since 2020.

