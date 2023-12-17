Technology 5G users in Kenya on steady rise of 13pc in three months

The number of mobile data subscribers in Kenya that subscribed to the super-fast fifth-generation (5G) network increased 13.3 percent during the three months to September 2023. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KABUI MWANGI

The number of mobile data subscribers in Kenya that subscribed to the super-fast fifth-generation (5G) network increased 13.3 percent during the three months to September 2023 to 509,737, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) data shows.

This is after it rose by 59,943 from the 449,794 recorded by CA as at June. This points to an enhanced consumer appetite for high Internet speeds in the wake of rapidly evolving technological advancements.

CA data shows that during the quarter under review, second-generation (2G) subscriptions declined 8.1 percent to stand at 14.7 million, down from the 16 million recorded in June while 3G dipped marginally to 10.2 million down from the 10.3 million as of June.

“2G subscriptions declined as more customers migrated to faster internet speeds offered by 4G and 5G technologies,” said the communications sector regulator in its sector statistics report for the three-month period to September.

4G network remained the most widely used network after it rose 6.2 percent to hit 23.9 million users, up from 22.5 million as of June.

CA data indicates that the overall number of mobile data subscriptions declined by up to 100,000 to hit 49.3 million users, down from 49.4 million as at close of June. This represented a marginal 0.2 percent drop.

The 5G technology, which is faster than 2G, 3G and 4G, continues to be out of reach for a majority of mobile users due to its requirement for more expensive smartphones in addition to equally expensive data bundles.

Most 5G-ready phones, which include mid to high-end devices from technology firms such as Apple and Samsung, are priced from Sh25,000 to more than Sh150,000.

Consumers on the network are also forced to pay higher Internet tariffs compared to those offered on 3G and 4G networks to reflect the billions of shillings spent by firms on the infrastructure upgrade.

